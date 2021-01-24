WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get WEX alerts:

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,640,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WEX by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,899 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 4,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 114,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,755. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.