WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0056 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $513,340.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.34 or 0.00733426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.23 or 0.04398059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017656 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

