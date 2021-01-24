Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

