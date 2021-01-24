WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.20. WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,071 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and tellurium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bonaparte gold property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

