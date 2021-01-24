Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.42. Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 27,099 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRG shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.10 to C$0.35 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The company has a market cap of C$38.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

