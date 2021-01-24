Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.18

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.31. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 53,113 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

