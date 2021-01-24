Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $126,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 166.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000.

SBI stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

