Wedbush Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $53.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.34.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

