Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after buying an additional 713,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

