We Are One Seven LLC Sells 3,266 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

