We Are One Seven LLC Sells 320 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $140.47 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

