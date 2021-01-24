We Are One Seven LLC Sells 145 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

POOL opened at $369.31 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.64 and a 200-day moving average of $334.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.