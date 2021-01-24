We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,381,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $25.53 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 159.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

