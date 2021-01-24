We Are One Seven LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gentex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 236,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 274,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 136,584 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

