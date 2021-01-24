We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $386.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

