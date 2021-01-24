WBH Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $124.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

