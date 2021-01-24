WBH Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
ETN opened at $124.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.
In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.