Waves (WAVES) Price Tops $6.57 on Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Waves has a market capitalization of $684.33 million and $90.11 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.57 or 0.00020581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,143,318 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

