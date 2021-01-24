Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Insider Sells £9,473.40 in Stock

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) insider Keith Sadler sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £9,473.40 ($12,377.06).

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) stock opened at GBX 90.55 ($1.18) on Friday. Warpaint London PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The stock has a market cap of £69.50 million and a PE ratio of 301.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.48.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

