Wagerr Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,431.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $8,431.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014556 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008405 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,679,941 coins and its circulating supply is 195,300,327 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

