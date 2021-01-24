W. R. Berkley (WRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

