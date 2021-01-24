Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTRU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70. Vitru has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $81,079,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $8,173,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $848,000.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

