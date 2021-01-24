VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Up 6.8%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.21. 1,644,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,797,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Aegis began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $306.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

