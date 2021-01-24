Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Vista Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

