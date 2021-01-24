Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.79.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $837.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.