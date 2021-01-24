ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 15.3%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares dropped 15.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 7,605,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,809,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $665.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.