Viacoin Price Reaches $0.34 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Viacoin has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00432995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,155 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

