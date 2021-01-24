Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Italy lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,756 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

