Vertex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VERX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Vertex’s (NASDAQ:VERX) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 25th. Vertex had issued 21,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $401,850,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $33.32 on Friday. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Vertex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,770,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.