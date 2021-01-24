Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Shares Gap Up to $49.30

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.30, but opened at $52.00. Versarien plc (VRS.L) shares last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 3,323,738 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.07.

In other Versarien plc (VRS.L) news, insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

