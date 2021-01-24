Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,750 shares of company stock valued at $689,925 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 785.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

