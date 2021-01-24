Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $927.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $927.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $942.50 million. Ventas posted sales of $996.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

