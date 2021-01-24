Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.91. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $352.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $639.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

