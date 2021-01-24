VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 425,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 137,681 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 91,943 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 373,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 267,269 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

