Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $376,500.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,901,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 21st, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $433,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $25.14 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

