Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

