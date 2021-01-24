Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 12,174.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $293.83 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $295.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.