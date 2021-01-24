ValueSetters (NASDAQ:VSTR) Trading Down 0.5%

ValueSetters, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTR)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,064,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

About ValueSetters (NASDAQ:VSTR)

Netcapital, Inc is an internet-based a boutique advisory firm, which engages in the provision of digital products. It provides assistance in capital raising, strategy, technology consulting, digital marketing, economic development and logistics technology. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ValueSetters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValueSetters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.