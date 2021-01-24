Valor Token (VALOR) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $193,283.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.