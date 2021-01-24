Validity Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Validity has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $15,329.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00130358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00288044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00071096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039176 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,219,496 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,861 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

