Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.61.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,631,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

