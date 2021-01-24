Utrum Reaches Market Cap of $240,759.78 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $240,759.78 and approximately $141.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrum has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Utrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00056218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrum

