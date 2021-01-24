USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007664 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/