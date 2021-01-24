US Capital Advisors Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

US Capital Advisors reissued their overweight rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

AWK stock opened at $160.91 on Thursday. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

