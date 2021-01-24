Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.21. Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 67,181 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.21 million and a P/E ratio of -25.65.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 56,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$46,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,983 shares in the company, valued at C$652,706.06.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

