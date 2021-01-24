Univar Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,021 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,374% compared to the average daily volume of 205 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.