United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Major Shareholder Sells $186,655.25 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $186,655.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.