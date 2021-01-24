Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $6.03. Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 17,362 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

