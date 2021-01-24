UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $173.65

UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $173.65 and traded as high as $220.00. UIL Limited (UTL.L) shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 9,531 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £189.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.65.

Get UIL Limited (UTL.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Burrows bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £199,100 ($260,125.42). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £10,972.90 ($14,336.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,695 shares of company stock valued at $21,852,915.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Limited (UTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL Limited (UTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.