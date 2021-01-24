UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,643,307 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$117.57 million and a P/E ratio of -23.64.

About UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.