UBS Group Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €89.00 Price Target

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €89.00 ($104.71) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.13 ($81.32).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €75.92 ($89.32) on Friday. KION GROUP AG has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of €72.36 and a 200 day moving average of €71.10.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

